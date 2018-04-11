Online News. Community Views.

April 11, 2018 - 1:37pm

Alexander Fire Department hosts annual Spring Gun Raffle at Rec Hall on April 21

posted by Billie Owens in alexander, news, gun raffle, Alexander Fire Department, Announcements.

The Alexander Fire Department is hosting its annual Spring Gun Raffle from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, at their Recreation Hall, 10708 Route 98, Attica.

Tickets are $25 each, which will include chances on 25 guns and four cash prizes.

Eight (8) guns will also be included in floor/door raffles. Food, beer, pop, 50/50, and bell jar tickets available.

Only 975 tickets sold -- ticket admits one person. Tickets can be bought at the Alexander Country Deli or by calling 507-9930.

