Alexander Fire Department hosts annual Spring Gun Raffle at Rec Hall on April 21

The Alexander Fire Department is hosting its annual Spring Gun Raffle from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, at their Recreation Hall, 10708 Route 98, Attica.

Tickets are $25 each, which will include chances on 25 guns and four cash prizes.

Eight (8) guns will also be included in floor/door raffles. Food, beer, pop, 50/50, and bell jar tickets available.

Only 975 tickets sold -- ticket admits one person. Tickets can be bought at the Alexander Country Deli or by calling 507-9930.