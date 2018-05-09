All are invited to Jazz Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Batavia

Press release:

Sunday, May 13th, is Jazz Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church in Batavia. It is located at 300 E. Main St.

Hosting the local jazz group, DSP, the church will sing such favorites as "Precious Lord," "Take My Hand" and "When the Saints Go Marching In."

The jazz combo will play before church and during the coffee hour afterward.

The Sanctuary Choir will sing "Wade in the Water" with their accompaniment.

Come at 10:30 a.m. for the pre-service music and stay through coffee hour for an inspiring time of worship and fellowship led by Pastor Roula Alkhouri.