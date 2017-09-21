American Farmland Trust to offer free farmland protection forum in Batavia Nov. 6

Press release:

WHAT: WNY Region -- Farmland Protection Forums for Community Leaders

WHEN: 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 6

WHERE: Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, 420 E. Main St., Batavia

American Farmland Trust is hosting three farmland protection forums across New York in November.

Each forum will feature presentations from area experts about the resources available to protect farmland and strengthen farm viability in New York communities, as well as local issues identified by the Community Leaders Survey.

This is a great opportunity to network with other town and county leaders in your region.

Land-use training credits will be offered to local officials.

**Forums are free to attend, but space is limited!

Please RSVP at:

https://www.farmland.org/new-york-farmland-protection-forums