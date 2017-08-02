Annual Children's Carnival at Austin Park is set for Aug. 18, volunteers needed

Community Action of Orleans & Genesee is hosting its fourth annual Children’s Carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18th at Austin Park in the City of Batavia.

Several agencies and businesses will be hosting game and activity booths for children and families. Local police and the city fire department will be present. Care-A-Van Ministries will again be cooking hot dogs FREE for all. Game tickets are 10 for $1.

Please bring your children and enjoy a safe, affordable, FUN day at the park with many crafts, games and prizes!

Volunteers are needed! Please call 343-7798 for information.

Event is sponsored by MVP Healthcare.