Arc of Genesee Orleans Awards Banquet last week was first since merger a year ago

Submitted photos and press release:

The Richard C. Call Arena & Event Center at Genesee Community College hosted the Arc of Genesee Orleans Awards Banquet Thursday night, the first for the two-county agency which officially merged one year ago. Assemblyman Steve Hawley was the awards program Master of Ceremonies.

Medina businesswoman Mary Lou Tuohey, owner of Case-Nic Cookies, was honored with the Volunteer of the Year Award, presented by agency Board President John Huber. “Mary Lou is well known throughout Orleans County for her kind heart and giving spirit,” Huber said.

Tuohey is a longtime volunteer and tireless advocate for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. “As the Mom of Nicole, Mary Lou wants the best for her daughter and has expanded that love and commitment to all individuals served at the Arc of Genesee Orleans.” Huber said.

Case-Nic Cookies also hired an individual through the Arc’s employment training program and donates cookies and other treats to the Orleans Nutrifair/Meals on Wheels program and agency fund raisers.

Business Partner of the Year honors were presented to AAkron Line, a longtime subcontractor with the agency’s sheltered work centers. AAkron Line is a vendor for hundreds of promotional items used throughout the United States and Canada, all assembled or customized in their Akron, New York facility.

Arc Production Manager Paula Knaak presented the award to AAkron Line’s Kevin Gilcart. Knaak said AAkron Line’s success and growth over the past two decades has provided subcontracts in Arc’s work centers, as well supported employment opportunities.

“We look forward to a continued partnership for years to come that supports Aakron Line, while providing interesting and varied work options to the individuals we serve,” Knaak said.

Applebee's Batavia, Agri-Business Child Development and Genesee Community College received Friend of Arc honors to recognize outstanding service provided to Arc of Genesee Orleans and the people served.

Staff Recognition honorees included: Joe Navarra, IT Administrator; Eileen Corcoran, pre-vocational specialist; Andrew Reeb, coordinator of Transportation; Kathy Yanik, Administrative Assistant and Relief Director Support Professional and Barbara Agostinelli, assistant residential manager.

Persons of the Year awards went to: Julius Murphy, self-advocate; Joseph Moltrop, self-advocate; Ashley Dioguardi, Work Center; Tyler Nunnery, supported employment; James Gibbs, residential; Community Services, Nick Wityk and Dwight, day habilitation.

Created in 2016 by the joining of two successful and long-standing organizations, Arc of Genesee Orleans offers support, advocacy, services and opportunities for children and adults with disabilities and their families in Genesee and Orleans counties.

Programs include everything from vocational training and full-time residences to service coordination and family support. For expanded program information, access the agency’s new website at www.arcgo.org.

Above are, from left, Arc Board President John Huber; Volunteer of the Year Mary Lou Tuohey; Assemblyman Steve Hawley; Arc Executive Director Donna Saskowski, Kevin Gilbert, manufacturing coordinator at Akron Line, and Paul Saskowski, Arc director of Business Operations.