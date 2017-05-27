Assemblyman Hawley on Memorial Day: Thank a veteran, reflect on lives lost, enjoy festivities responsibly

Press release from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

“Memorial Day is one of those special times of year that allows us to remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and selflessly served to protect our nation and its citizens. With our principles of freedom and security under attack, it is more important than ever to keep those who are valiantly serving at home or abroad in our thoughts and prayers as they strive to further preserve our freedom and the American way of life.

“For decades, young men and women, some of them lying about their age to enlist, have answered the call when their nation needed them most. Their efforts are linked with unimaginable selflessness. As a veteran myself and son of someone who served during World War II, I know firsthand the courage and strength of our veterans. This Memorial Day, I applaud and honor their service and memory.

“As you enjoy time with friends and family during the long weekend, please take time to thank a veteran in your life, reflect on those we have lost in the line of service and enjoy the festivities responsibly.”