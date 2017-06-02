Assemblyman Hawley visits Social Studies class at O-A High School

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) addresses the Oakfield-Alabama High School Social Studies class.

Submitted photo and press release:

Yesterday, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) visited a Social Studies class at Oakfield-Alabama High School to discuss his duties as an elected official and explain his views on current and local issues.

This experience gave students an opportunity to learn valuable information about politics from a valued member of the State Assembly. Hawley enjoyed his time with the students and hopes that many of them will be inspired to take part in politics in the future.