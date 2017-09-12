Bank Street woman pleads guilty to petit larceny after DSS investigation reveals she failed to list wages

Press release:

Kimberly Brodsky, 26, of Bank Street in Batavia, was granted a one-year conditional discharge by Batavia Town Justice Michael Cleveland on Monday, Sept. 11, as a result of her guilty plea to one count of petit larceny.

She had originally been charged in Batavia Town Court in June with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and one count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. She agreed to plead guilty to petit larceny as part of a plea deal.

The original charges were filed after a Social Services investigation revealed Brodsky failed to list wages she was receiving on applications she submitted to the Genesee County Department of Social Services. By submitting the falsified documents to the Department of Social Services, Brodsky received $2423.50 in benefits to which she was not entitled.

In addition to the conditional discharge Brodsky made restitution of $2,423.50 and received a lifetime disqualification from SNAP -- the Food Stamp program.

Anyone wishing to report suspected cases of welfare fraud in Genesee County can contact the Genesee County Department of Social Services Fraud Investigation Unit at (585) 344-2580, ext. 6417, or 6416. All calls are confidential.