Basketball Camp to be held at Batavia city schools this summer, deadline to apply is June 25

Press release:

Batavia High School Coach Buddy Brasky will hold Basketball Training Camp at the Batavia City Schools this summer. Gym locations to be announced at a later date.

Brasky will be joined by: skills / shooting instructor Tim Sullivan; Tom Redband -- girls varsity coach at Elba HS; Matt Shay -- boys varsity coach at Pembroke HS; Billy Truitt -- former Division 1 and professional basketball player; and Bill Pitcher -- longtime area basketball player and coach.

This is a five-week program that will emphasize offensive skill development. The program is open to anyone, male or female, from grades 7-college. Cost for the program is *$350.

Registration deadline is June 25. A $50 deposit secures your spot. Don't delay; we have sold out every year for the past five years.

Basketball Training Camp will be held from July 9th- Aug. 10th. There will be two sessions:

Monday/Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for boys in grades 9-college. Tuesday/Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. for boys in grades 7 and 8, and girls in grades 7-college.

Players must bring their own basketballs.

For an application call or text Buddy Brasky at 585-356-4050 (cell) or email [email protected]

Or to view the training camp flier PDF file and print/mail the attached flier, click here (PDF). Make checks payable to: Three Season Basketball.

*Sibling Discount: First sibling full price, each one after is $175. Team Discount: $325 per player for teams of five or more attending.

Why this camp? This camp is for the experienced and serious player only. Compare this camp -- with 40 hours of pure basketball instruction -- to St. Bonaventure Camp's 32 hours. Compare the cost of the Batavia camp to Syracuse camp's price of $595. The benefit of repetition -- your player will be receiving instruction and the instilling positive habits over a five-week time period, not three to four days like most camps.

Offensive skill development will include:

Ball-handling -- stationary and on the move

Shooting -- 200 to 500 shots per day

1 on 1 moves: single direction, double direction, triple direction

On the move: wrist roll series, change of direction series

Post-move series

Point guard instruction

Full court and 1/2 court game situations

Layup series

About Coach Brasky

Under the direction of Head Coach Buddy Brasky, Batavia High School has won 11 league titles, six Sectional titles, and has reached the state semifinals four times over the last 18 years. He has been awarded Section V Coach of the Year six times; Monroe County Coach of the Year five times; and All-Greater Rochester Coach of the Year. Over this time he has developed numerous collegiate players including NJCAA & NCAA D3 All-Americans.