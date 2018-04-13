Batavia City School District Foundation seeks nominees for 2018 scholarship

Press release:

The BCSD Foundation is seeking nominations for its 2018 scholarship.

You are invited to nominate a Batavia High School graduating senior for the Batavia City School District Foundation Scholarship. The nomination deadline is May 11 and the scholarship will be awarded at the BHS graduation in June.

The candidate should be a senior who is academically successful, who has tried to improve on skills to further his or her career goals, and who is a role model for others in creating a school climate of "Be Respectful, Be Responsible, Be Safe, Be Connected and Be Ambitious."

The nomination form, as well as further information on the BCSD Foundation, may be found on the District’s website (www.bataviacsd.org) by clicking on the District Information tab, then on the link labeled “More” for the alphabetical District Information Directory, then on the BCSD Foundation link.

If you have any questions, please contact Julia Rogers at [email protected].