May 21, 2018 - 1:40pm

Batavia Concert Band Board of Directors has one vacant board seat

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, Batavia Concert Band, news, Announcements.

Press release:

Are you interested in helping to ensure a 93-year-old Batavia tradition continues? Are you a lover of music and culture? If so, the Batavia Concert Band has the perfect opportunity!

There is currently one vacant seat on the Batavia Concert Band Board of Directors. In addition to being part of a community treasure, your responsibilities include collaborating with other directors and band staff to make each season of summer music possible in Centennial Park.

Would you like more information? Please contact General Manager Jason Smith at 585-590-0743.

