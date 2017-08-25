Batavia Downs hosts Family Fun Day and Wiener Dog races Sunday

(Photo of a previous contender by Paul White.)

By Tim Bojarski, for Batavia Downs

On Sunday (Aug. 27) Batavia Downs will once again present the very popular Family Fun Day and Wiener Dog races. It’s daylong of fun for the entire family and every year it fills the Downs with thousands of kids, parents and grandparents.

There is a full schedule of free fun for the kids including pony rides sponsored by Castilone Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Batavia, Pringles the Clown, Jason the Juggler, Mr. Scribbles and booths set up on the apron that will include Leroy Airbrush, face painting and sand art. These events run from 2 to 4 p.m.

One-dollar food items that include hot dogs, soda and sno-cones will be available from noon until the last live harness race on the apron.

Then following the live harness racing action at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Wiener dogs hit the track for the “Dachshund Dash” sponsored by Genesee Feeds of Batavia. Ten heats with eight dogs per heat will line up before the championship field of 10 is decided.

All dogs entered will be rewarded with $10 of gaming Free-play from Batavia Downs Gaming and a “doggie bag” full of gifts courtesy of Genesee Feeds. Each heat winner will receive an additional $25 in gaming Free-play. And then the winning dog and two runners-up will earn their owners Clubhouse buffets and gaming Free Play packages valued up to $200.

All the dogs must enter the tent “paddock” to register which will be set up by the valet parking entrance near the clubhouse turn. No dogs will be allowed through the main entrance of the track.

“Family Fun Day always brings in our biggest crowd of the year and it’s definitely a red-letter day on our calendar” said Todd Haight, director/general manager of Live Racing. “Everyone, especially our marketing department, look forward to having all the dogs getting ready for their respective races, and all the families here to watch and take advantage of the fun on the apron. It’s a great community day that we love to host every year.”

Besides all the excitement in the grandstand, there is also a full card of exciting harness racing action on the track that features the $107,000 New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings. The two divisions go as races one and four and post time for the first live harness race in 1:15 p.m.