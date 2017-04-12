Batavia Lions Club seeks big losers for its 2017 Weight Loss Challenge

Wanna be a big loser? The Batavia Lions Club wants YOU to take its 2017 Weight Loss Challenge, either by yourself or as a two-person team. Weigh-in day is Saturday, April 15 (all day) at Next Level Fitness Center, located at 85 Main St. in Downtown Batavia.

This is the second annual 75-day challenge (through July 1) for adults only (minimum age 18) with cash prizes awarded for the most weight lost: First Prize -- $1,000; Second Prize -- $500; and Third Prize -- $250.

Also, the largest fund-raising individual or two-person team gets an additional prize (a $1,000 value) -- An overnight stay and dinner package with spending money for two people at Salvatore's Grand Hotel and Russell's Steaks Chops & More in Buffalo.

Your hard work will help the community, according to organizers. Here's how:

Each registrant must secure weight-loss sponsorship fees from friends, family or the workplace -- totaling a minimum of $2.50 per pound of weight loss;

This sponsor list must be completed and submitted with your registration form;

All dollars raised through your weight-loss efforts will go to the Batavia Lions Club to be used throughout the community on programs supported by the Batavia Lions Club.

The registration fee is $40 per person (checks payable to Batavia Lions Club) and must be paid at weigh-in. To register and/or to get further details, call 455-7514, email [email protected], or visit online here.

In addition to a T-shirt, participants get weekly support for their weight-loss efforts and can avail themselves to meal plans, fitness programs, planned group events, health and wellness programs, sponsor specials and more.