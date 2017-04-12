Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 12, 2017 - 5:17pm

Batavia Lions Club seeks big losers for its 2017 Weight Loss Challenge

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, announcement, Lions Club.

Wanna be a big loser? The Batavia Lions Club wants YOU to take its 2017 Weight Loss Challenge, either by yourself or as a two-person team. Weigh-in day is Saturday, April 15 (all day) at Next Level Fitness Center, located at 85 Main St. in Downtown Batavia.

This is the second annual 75-day challenge (through July 1) for adults only (minimum age 18) with cash prizes awarded for the most weight lost: First Prize -- $1,000; Second Prize -- $500; and Third Prize -- $250.

Also, the largest fund-raising individual or two-person team gets an additional prize (a $1,000 value) -- An overnight stay and dinner package with spending money for two people at Salvatore's Grand Hotel and Russell's Steaks Chops & More in Buffalo.

Your hard work will help the community, according to organizers. Here's how:

  • Each registrant must secure weight-loss sponsorship fees from friends, family or the workplace -- totaling a minimum of $2.50 per pound of weight loss;
  • This sponsor list must be completed and submitted with your registration form;
  • All dollars raised through your weight-loss efforts will go to the Batavia Lions Club to be used throughout the community on programs supported  by the Batavia Lions Club.

The registration fee is $40 per person (checks payable to Batavia Lions Club) and must be paid at weigh-in. To register and/or to get further details, call 455-7514, email [email protected], or visit online here.

In addition to a T-shirt, participants get weekly support for their weight-loss efforts and can avail themselves to meal plans, fitness programs, planned group events, health and wellness programs, sponsor specials and more.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button