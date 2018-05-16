Batavia military man and fiancée chosen for Veterans Day Wedding Giveback

Submitted photos and press release:

Peconic Landing and historic Brecknock Hall in Greenport, N.Y., are honored to announce the winners of the eighth Annual Veterans Day Wedding Giveback. The willing couple will receive an all-expenses paid wedding at Brecknock Hall thanks to the support of area businesses.

Air Force Technical Sgt. Trenton Todd Zanow, 27, of Batavia, (enlisted 2009) and his fiancée, Air Force Staff Sgt. Jennifer Lynn Lenzi, 23, of Ridge, N.Y., (enlisted 2012) have been named this year's winning couple.

Both are active service members who met while serving at the 106th Rescue Wing at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, N.Y.

The couple currently serves full time at the 103rd Airlift Wing, a unit of the Connecticut Air National Guard. The couple was notified they were selected during a surprise reveal Tuesday afternoon. (View the You Tube video of the announcement here.)

Trenton has served for 10 years and is currently an E6 Flight Engineer. He has received a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and National Defense Service Medal, among other medals and ribbons.

Jennifer has served for five years and is currently an E5 Airfield Manager, and was recently named "Airman of the Year" for the Connecticut Air National Guard 103rd Operations Group. She has also received an Air Force Commendation Medal in support of her service during Operation Enduring Freedom, among multiple other medals and ribbons.

The couple intends on making a 30-year career in the military and also spends time volunteering in their local community, including making care packages for members overseas and donating Thanksgiving dinners to wounded veterans, among others. Jennifer has also helped coach a youth cheerleading team.

Trenton and Jennifer were engaged Veterans Day Weekend 2017 while taking a helicopter tour in Rhode Island to celebrate Jennifer's recent promotion to Staff Sergeant. The two landed in a field at sunset where Trenton proposed.

“First and foremost I want to extend my sincerest thank you to all those who contribute to making this military wedding giveaway possible!" Jennifer said. "It's truly amazing to know that so many people in our community support military members and are willing to donate their time and resources to make our dream wedding a reality.

"We are forever grateful and equally as excited! Our military lifestyle can sometimes make seeing family and friends difficult so I am extremely thankful that this special occasion will bring everyone together and Brecknock Hall at Peconic Landing is a breathtakingly beautiful place to do so. We are truly blessed and overwhelmed with joy!"

Trenton added, "we cherish your support for military veterans and are honored to have been chosen as the winning couple. Thank you for helping make Jennifer's dream wedding become a reality. We look forward to working with all the vendors over the next few months and can't wait to see it all come together. Thank you again for your support."

The winning couple was chosen by a panel of Peconic Landing's veteran members who judge the contest based on the number of years served, special military honors, contributions to the community and each couple's personal love story. Their wedding will take place on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in celebration of Veterans Day, and will accommodate up to 80 guests.

"The Veterans Wedding Giveback Committee diligently reviewed 12 applications this year; it is always a tough job to narrow down to one couple from the list." said Ted Webb, a Navy veteran and president of the Brecknock Hall Foundation. We are delighted to congratulate Trenton and Jennifer as this year's winners."

We are indebted to all the sponsors and vendors for their generous support. What a wonderful way to say 'thank you' to those who serve our country in the armed forces."

Those wishing to contribute can contact Valerie Tirelli-Hallock, Brecknock Hall Sales & Events Coordinator at [email protected]

Robert J. Syron, president and CEO of Peconic Landing, delivered the good news during the surprise reveal on May 15.

“It has been some time since we had a couple actively serving at the same time, and it’s also very fitting that they have served in our local community at the 106th in Westhampton Beach," Syron said. "We wish them a future of happiness and success. Thank you, again, to all of the sponsors who make this giveaway possible."

Sponsors of the 2018 Veterans Day Wedding Giveback, so far, include: A Flippin Good Time, Allison G. Pressler at Blue Sage Day Spa, American Tent Company, Beautiful by Dina, Blue Duck Bakery, Christopher Michael Catering, East End Event Catering, Fire Monkey Hair Design, Greenporter Hotel, Greenport Harbor Brewing Company, Ivy League Flowers, Jillybean Custom Designs, Kim Jon Designs, Lisa Nicolosi Photography , Make Some Noise DJ’s, Massage Me by Sara Leonard LMT, Mattituck Environmental Services, Moments In Time Floral Designs, Moriches Main Street Florist, North Fork Bridal Shoppe, North Fork Brides, Southold Fish Market, The North Fork Box and Southold-Greenport-Mattituck ROTC. Times Review Media Group has signed on as the media sponsor.

# # #

Peconic Landing is an innovative, not-for-profit CCAC-CARF-accredited continuing care retirement community (CCRC) located on the waterfront in Greenport, N.Y., on the North Fork of Long Island. Among its long list of achievements, Peconic Landing is the only equity-based LifeCare community in the State of New York. It is a member of LeadingAge and LeadingAge New York and embraces a healthy, active lifestyle infused with a sense of exploration, creativity, and generosity of spirit.