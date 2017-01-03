Online News. Community Views.

January 3, 2017 - 3:52pm

Batavia PD seeks public's help in solving burglary at Glass Roots last month

posted by Billie Owens in crime, news, batavia.

Photo and info from our news partner 13WHAM.

Batavia Police are asking for help in locating an individual in connection with a burglary that took place last month at the Glass Roots store, located at 12 Center St. downtown.

According to police, the incident happened during the overnight hours between Dec. 11 and 12.

Police released surveillance images taken on the night of the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.

