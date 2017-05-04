Batavia Peace Garden Foundation annual Pasta Dinner Fundraiser is May 25

Submitted photo and press release:

The Batavia Peace Garden Fundraising Committee, in photo above, is planning the Annual Pasta Dinner Fundraiser. The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25th, at Resurrection Church Hall, located at 18 Ellicott St., Batavia.

The public is invited to attend this gala event. The evening will feature a basket raffle, & 50-50 drawing. Plan to spend an evening of good food, good fun, good company all while supporting this beautiful community garden.

The menu includes a complete meal consisting of penne pasta, meatballs, Italian bread, salad, beverage and dessert. Guests can eat in or take out. We encourage you to obtain your tickets in advance and take advantage of a $1 savings. Deliveries can be made for orders of 10 or more. Advance purchase tickets $8, at the door $9. Meals for children under age 10 cost $5.

Genesee County residence and visitors have been enjoying the Batavia Peace Garden for the past seven years due to the generosity of this community and the dedicated volunteers who help to keep the Peace Garden in bloom. Supporting this event will help to ensure its future.

Tickets can be obtained by contacting Dona Palmer at 585-297-2230.