March 29, 2018 - 3:38pm

Batavia Players and GO ART! to show locally filmed 'Macbeth' April 7

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, Batavia Players, news, macbeth, GO ART!, Film, Tavern 2.o.1.

Batavia Players and GO ART! present the film screening of "Macbeth" on Saturday, April 7, at GO ART! , 201 E. Main St. in Downtown Batavia.

Join us for the screening of locally produced, full-length feature film of "Macbeth" directed by Adam Dixson and Mallory Ann Flanagan and shot entirely in the City of Batavia.

And, celebrate the Grand Opening Weekend of GO ART!’s Tavern 2.o.1 -- a beer and wine bar.

Only 40 tickets available for "MacBeth," $20 per ticket.

Bar opens at 4 p.m.; hor d’oeuvres served at 7 p.m.

"Macbeth" begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets available at  www.Bataviaplayers.org

