Batavia Rotary Club's annual Fly-In Breakfast is Sunday, June 18 at GC Airport

Press release:

Members of the Batavia Rotary Club are just about ready for the Club’s annual Fly-In Breakfast. It's at the Genesee County Airport, 4701 Saile Drive, Batavia, Sunday, June 18, from 7 a.m. to noon.

Co-Chair Edmund Leising said that the event has become a Father’s Day tradition for many local families. Fly-In Breakfast patrons enjoy a home-cooked breakfast and catch a rare glimpse of aircraft up-close.

The event is expected to attract more than 1,500 guests from across Western New York, as well as dozens of pilots of small aircraft from across the state and beyond.

Residents throughout Western New York are invited to enjoy breakfast, meet the pilots, and view their aircraft. If the morning is clear, more than 50 pilots are expected to fly their airplanes in.

The Fly-In Breakfast menu will feature sausage, eggs and omelets, pancakes, and beverages. Adult tickets are $8. Tickets for children ages 4 through 12 are $5. Children under the age of 4 are admitted free. Tickets for the event may be obtained from any member of the Batavia Rotary Club or at the door.

Saile Drive is located just north of the City of Batavia and the Batavia exit of the New York State Thruway, off Route 98.