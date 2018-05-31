Batavia Rotary Club's Fly-in Breakfast is Sunday, June 17 at GC Airport

Press release:

The Batavia Rotary Club’s popular annual Fly-in Breakfast is scheduled for Sunday, June 17, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Genesee County Airport, 4701 Saile Drive, Batavia.

As in years past, the event is expected to attract more than 1,500 guests from across Western New York, as well as numerous private aircraft pilots from across the state and beyond. Residents throughout Western New York are invited to enjoy breakfast, meet the pilots, and view their aircraft.

The Fly-in Breakfast menu will feature sausage, eggs and omelets, pancakes, and beverages. Adult tickets are $8. Tickets for children ages 4 through 12 are $5. Children under the age of 4 are admitted free.

Tickets for the event may be obtained from any member of the Batavia Rotary Club or at the door.

Saile Drive is located just north of the City of Batavia and the Batavia exit of the New York State Thruway, off Route 98.

Over the years, members of the Batavia Rotary Club have turned the event into a well-oiled machine. Co-chair Edmund Leising and a team of almost 50 Rotarians will check people in, cook and serve a delicious breakfast, and clean tables after guests leave, all quickly and efficiently.

The event attracts families celebrating Father’s Day, people coming from church, or area residents wanting to enjoy breakfast in an unusual location. The event also attracts many people curious about aircraft. Guests can see airplanes landing and taking off up close, and talk with the pilots.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Batavia Rotary Club’s youth programs. The Batavia Rotary Club, founded in 1919, provides financial and volunteer support to numerous community service organizations, with a special emphasis on service to young people.