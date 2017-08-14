BHS announces important back-to-school dates

Press release:

Batavia High School will host a brief parent orientation for parents of incoming freshmen and transfer students new to the High School beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Parents will have the opportunity of meeting available staff and administration who will introduce parents to BHS policies, programs and expectations. All first-time BHS parents will find this informational session helpful in transitioning their child to the high school. This is also an opportunity for parents who once again have a student at BHS to learn about any new changes.

Link Crew Day for Freshmen & Transfer Students -- Wednesday, Sept. 6

Morning Session @ 8 – 11:30 a.m.: Freshmen ONLY

Batavia High School will host a Link Crew Day for freshmen students only from 8 to 11:30 a.m. only on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Incoming freshmen and pre-approved Link Leaders will be the only students attending school on this day.

Upperclassmen need not attend school on Sept. 6th as incoming freshmen will be participating in freshmen transition activities.

The concept of Link Crew is simple: linking freshmen with successful upperclassmen. While creating a sense of comfort for incoming students, the Link Crew concept also addresses the attitudes of upperclassmen toward freshmen and respect for freshmen becomes the norm.

Schools today are different than ever before, as are students, families and communities. The transition from middle school to high school is one of the most difficult ones young people face, expectations are greater and schools are larger.

Research has shown that if a student makes it successfully through his/her first year of high school, he or she will have “made it” and he/she can be expected to graduate. With this in mind, Link Crew program was to help students make the transition with specific intervention and support from older peers.

Afternoon Session @ 11 a.m. – 2:55 p.m.: Freshmen & Transfer Students

Upperclassmen should not attend the P.M. session of our orientation program. This session is designed for Freshmen and Transfer students new to Batavia High School only. Freshmen and Transfers will enjoy a light lunch, do a walk-through of their schedules, meet their teachers, and have an opportunity to become accustomed to their locker and lunch routine.

The first day of classes for ALL BHS students is Thursday, Sept. 7th.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the BHS Counseling Center at 343-2480, ext. 2002.

Batavia High School is located at 260 State St. in the City of Batavia.