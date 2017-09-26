BHS annual Open House is Thursday night

Batavia High School’s annual Open House is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28th. Parents of BHS students are encouraged to attend this informative evening and can pick up their child’s schedule in the Main Lobby.

Our Open House will consist of an “open classroom drop-in” structure allowing for a more flexible personal connection between teachers and parents. In the Atrium, parents will have an opportunity to visit some outside organization stations that are important in the lives of our high school students. Senior parents are also encouraged to stop by the Counseling Center during the evening to discuss the college application process.

Please join us at Open House and be a part of your child’s high school experience. The school is located at 260 State St. in the City of Batavia.