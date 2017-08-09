Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 9, 2017 - 12:53pm

BHS Class of '53 to hold luncheon at Dibble Center Aug. 17, RSVP by Aug. 14

posted by Billie Owens in news, BHS, batavia, Announcements.

Press release:

The Batavia High School Class of 1953 will hold its 64th Reunion Luncheon at the Dibble Family & Event Center, 4110 W. Main St., Batavia, on Thursday, Aug.17th.

Cost of the luncheon is $20 per person, payable at the door. Attendees will gather at 11:30 a.m. for social time and sit down for a buffet lunch at noon.

Please RSVP to Mary at 343-8549, Corky at 343-5864 or Bette at 344-1255 by Monday, Aug.14th. Hope to see you there!

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button