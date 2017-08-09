August 9, 2017 - 12:53pm
BHS Class of '53 to hold luncheon at Dibble Center Aug. 17, RSVP by Aug. 14
posted by Billie Owens in news, BHS, batavia, Announcements.
Press release:
The Batavia High School Class of 1953 will hold its 64th Reunion Luncheon at the Dibble Family & Event Center, 4110 W. Main St., Batavia, on Thursday, Aug.17th.
Cost of the luncheon is $20 per person, payable at the door. Attendees will gather at 11:30 a.m. for social time and sit down for a buffet lunch at noon.
Please RSVP to Mary at 343-8549, Corky at 343-5864 or Bette at 344-1255 by Monday, Aug.14th. Hope to see you there!
