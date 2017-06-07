Bill to prevent invasion of sportsmen's privacy passes NYS Senate

Press release:

The New York State Senate has approved a measure (S3025) to prevent sensitive details– listed on hunting, fishing and trapping licenses and permit applications– from being disclosed by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer is the bill’s author in the State Senate.

“Releasing a sportsman’s personal information is an invasion of privacy and an infringement on their Second Amendment rights. This legislation would strengthen the rights of hunters and trappers to maintain their personal privacy and security,” said Ranzenhofer.

Existing law does not contain restrictions on the release of information for holders of licenses and permits. The bill would also require the DEC to establish procedures to further ensure information is protected from disclosure.

DEC installed a new database system to maintain information on sporting licenses and permits. The system includes sensitive personal details, including: individual’s first and last name, date of birth, height, eye color, driver’s license number, mailing address, telephone number, and whether the licensee is permanent 40-percent military disabled.

The bill will be sent to the State Assembly. Assemblywoman Aileen M. Gunther has introduced the bill in the State Assembly. If enacted, the bill would take effect immediately.