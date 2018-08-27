Blessing of the Animals Service to be held Sept. 16 at Morganville United Church of Christ

Morganville United Church of Christ Pastor James Morasco, above, will conduct a special service next month to bless animals.

Submitted photo and press release:

In recognition of the relationship and love between people and their pets the Morganville United Church of Christ invites all to bring their pets (or a photo) to our special 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Sept. 16, for them to receive God’s blessing.

Each pet blessed will receive a Certificate of Blessing from Pastor James Morasco. Pets need to be on a leash or safely in your care.

Animal blessing services were started as a result of Saint Francis of Assisi’s love for all creatures. He is the patron saint of ecologists – honoring his love of animals and nature.

Refreshments and fellowship will follow the service.

The church is located at 8466 Morganville Road in Stafford.

For more information, contact Pastor Jim at 585-813-7416 or [email protected]