May 30, 2017 - 12:45pm

Box truck stuck under Prole Road Extension railroad overpass, Stafford

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, Stafford.

A box truck is stuck under the Prole Road Extension railroad overpass in Stafford, or as a dispatcher says it "may now be unable to vacate from underneath it." Stafford fire is dispatched to the scene in case firefighters can help.

UPDATE 1:09 p.m.: The driver managed to get his vehicle out from under the bridge by the time law enforcement arrived. A State Trooper said the driver will be cited for disobeying the height limit sign, which states the maximum clearance is 10' 8"; the box truck involved had a height of 11' 7".

May 30, 2017 - 1:13pm
Tim Miller
"Let the air out of the tires."

At least that's what I've been hearing my whole life...

May 30, 2017 - 1:42pm
jeff saquella
how bout dont attempt it

