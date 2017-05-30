Box truck stuck under Prole Road Extension railroad overpass, Stafford

A box truck is stuck under the Prole Road Extension railroad overpass in Stafford, or as a dispatcher says it "may now be unable to vacate from underneath it." Stafford fire is dispatched to the scene in case firefighters can help.

UPDATE 1:09 p.m.: The driver managed to get his vehicle out from under the bridge by the time law enforcement arrived. A State Trooper said the driver will be cited for disobeying the height limit sign, which states the maximum clearance is 10' 8"; the box truck involved had a height of 11' 7".