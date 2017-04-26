April 26, 2017 - 12:13am
Brawl reported on Pleasant Street in Le Roy
Le Roy Police are responding to a report of 10 people "physically fighting" at 17 Pleasant St.
April 26, 2017 - 1:49am#1
Should we anticipate a renaming of the street?
