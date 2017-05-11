Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 11, 2017 - 3:41pm

Byron-Bergen Central School District will offer free summer breakfast and lunch for all children ages 3-18

posted by Billie Owens in news, byron, bergen, Byron Bergen Central School District, Announcements.

Press release:

The Byron-Bergen Central School District announces its participation in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Free meals will be provided to all children between the ages of 3 and 18 Monday through Friday, from July 10 through Aug. 11.

Byron Bergen Elementary School will be serving free breakfast from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. and free lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. The school is located at 6917 W. Bergen Road, Bergen.

Lunch only (not breakfast) will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Byron Town Park on McElver Road, Byron.

Call 585-494-1220, ext. 4234, if you have questions.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2017

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button