Byron-Bergen Central School District will offer free summer breakfast and lunch for all children ages 3-18

Press release:

The Byron-Bergen Central School District announces its participation in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Free meals will be provided to all children between the ages of 3 and 18 Monday through Friday, from July 10 through Aug. 11.

Byron Bergen Elementary School will be serving free breakfast from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. and free lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. The school is located at 6917 W. Bergen Road, Bergen.

Lunch only (not breakfast) will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Byron Town Park on McElver Road, Byron.

Call 585-494-1220, ext. 4234, if you have questions.