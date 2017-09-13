Byron Fire Department holds Sportsman's Raffle at its fire hall on Saturday, Sept. 30

Byron Fire Department will hold a Sportsman’s Raffle on Saturday, Sept. 30th at Byron Fire Hall, 6357 Townline Road, Byron.

Doors open at noon, event is from 1 – 5 p.m., meal included with ticket.

Tickets ($20 each) for the event may be purchased from any member of our department.

Tickets may only be purchased by those 18 years of age and older.

Each ticket allows the holder entry on the day of the event, food (snacks & meal) and beverage, as well as a chance to win one of 15 prizes (refer to ticket itself).

Ticket holders do not need to be present to win; winners of firearms will be subject to federal background check. Event will also include a door prize, additional side raffles and pull tabs.

Proceeds benefit Byron Fire Department.

For more info contact Joe Wells 585-409-1270.