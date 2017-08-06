Caller says people were calling her names in parking lot of 7-11
A harassment complaint is pending in the Southeast quadrant of the city, at 514 E. Main St. to be exact.
A caller says occupants of a vehicle in the parking lot of the 7-11 store were "calling her names out the window," of their vehicle, which is no longer on location. City police are responding.
I'm guessing one of the names was "Snowflake".
Maybe it's time to revive the adage, 'Sticks and stones may break my bones but names will never hurt me'. Sheesh!
