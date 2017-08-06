Online News. Community Views.

August 6, 2017 - 6:20pm

Caller says people were calling her names in parking lot of 7-11

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news.

A harassment complaint is pending in the Southeast quadrant of the city, at 514 E. Main St. to be exact.

A caller says occupants of a vehicle in the parking lot of the 7-11 store were "calling her names out the window," of their vehicle, which is no longer on location. City police are responding.

August 7, 2017 - 2:47am
Ed Hartgrove
[ A caller says occupants... were "calling her names out the window,..." ]

I'm guessing one of the names was "Snowflake".

Maybe it's time to revive the adage, 'Sticks and stones may break my bones but names will never hurt me'. Sheesh!

