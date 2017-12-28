December 28, 2017 - 1:07pm
Caller says two horses on Main Road in Stafford appear malnourished
posted by Billie Owens in animal abuse, horses, Stafford, news.
An animal control officer is responding to check the welfare of two horses corraled off Main Road in Stafford that appear to be malnourished, according to a caller to dispatch.
The caller could not provide the exact address of the property but told a dispatcher it is in the area of Nilesville Road, on the north side of Main Road, and that those are the only horses in that vicinity.
