December 27, 2017 - 10:01pm

Car backs into residence on Chestnut Street

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, batavia, news.

chestnutaccdec272017.jpg

A single-vehicle accident is reported on Chestnut Street in the City of Batavia. No word on injuries.

A car reportedly went off the road at 3 Chestnut St., struck a utility pole, careened through a front porch, and stopped at 1 Chestnut St.

City police, fire and Mercy medics are on scene.

UPDATE 10:40 p.m. (by Howard): The vehicle was backing out of a driveway from a residence across from 3 Chestnut. Police are investigatng and have yet to determine why the car backed up, at an apparent brisk rate of speed, over the curb, struck a utility pole, then the porch of 3 Chestnut. It sheared off the driver's side door, which was apparently partially opened, and then struck a parked SUV at 1 Chestnut. The vehicle at 1 Chestnut sustained minor damage. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident but an ambulance was dispatched to Batavia PD to evaluate somebody who was in an accident (we are unsure if this is the same accident). Sgt. Dan Coffey said at this time police have no idea what happened or why, and they are investigating.

chestnutaccdec272017-2.jpg

chestnutaccdec272017-3.jpg

