August 23, 2018 - 1:55pm

Car crashes in the woods off westbound Thruway near Pembroke exit

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, pembroke.

A car-into-woods accident is reported off the westbound Thruway near the Pembroke exit, in the area of mile marker 401.9. Unknown injuries. Several callers reported the accident. Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments are responding along with Mercy medics.

UPDATE 1:58 p.m.: Mutual aid is requested from East Pembroke. Injuries are reported.

UPDATE 2:04 p.m.: A second ambulance is called to the scene.

