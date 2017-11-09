Ceremonies honoring veterans planned for Friday and Saturday
The following is a schedule of Veterans Day ceremonies in Genesee County:
Friday, Nov. 10:
- Noon -- Genesee Community College; Located at 1 College Road, Town of Batavia
Saturday, Nov. 11:
- 9 a.m.-- Genesee County Park & Forest (Vietnam Veterans of America); Located at 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany
- 10 a.m. -- Batavia VA Medical Center; Located at 222 Richmond Ave., Batavia
- 10:15 a.m. -- NYS Vets’ Home; Also located at 222 Richmond Ave., Batavia
- 11 a.m. -- Emory Upton Monument; Located at the junction of Main Street and Ellicott Street (the fork in the road) in Downtown Batavia
- 11 a.m. -- Trigon Park, Le Roy; Hosted by Le Roy American Legion, will include remarks by Ret. USN Commander Robert “Bob” Kettle
- 11:30 a.m. -- Jerome Center (UMMC); Located at 16 Bank St., Batavia
Organizations Participating
Genesee County American Legion
Veterans of Foreign Wars of Genesee County
Marine Corps League – Hansen Brothers Detachment
Disabled American Veterans – Chapter #166
Vietnam Veterans of America – Chapter #193
American Legion Botts Fioritto Post #576
Genesee Community College
"Honor, respect and guard your freedom for it comes from the BLOOD of those who gave their life for it."
