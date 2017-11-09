Ceremonies honoring veterans planned for Friday and Saturday

The following is a schedule of Veterans Day ceremonies in Genesee County:

Friday, Nov. 10:

Noon -- Genesee Community College; Located at 1 College Road, Town of Batavia

Saturday, Nov. 11:

9 a.m. -- Genesee County Park & Forest (Vietnam Veterans of America); Located at 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany

-- Genesee County Park & Forest (Vietnam Veterans of America); Located at 11095 Bethany Center Road, 10 a.m. -- Batavia VA Medical Center; Located at 222 Richmond Ave., Batavia

-- Batavia VA Medical Center; Located at 222 Richmond Ave., Batavia 10:15 a.m. -- NYS Vets’ Home; Also located at 222 Richmond Ave., Batavia

-- NYS Vets’ Home; Also located at 222 Richmond Ave., Batavia 11 a.m. -- Emory Upton Monument; Located at the junction of Main Street and Ellicott Street (the fork in the road) in Downtown Batavia

-- Emory Upton Monument; Located at the junction of Main Street and Ellicott Street (the fork in the road) in Downtown Batavia 11 a.m . -- Trigon Park, Le Roy ; Hosted by Le Roy American Legion, will include remarks by Ret. USN Commander Robert “Bob” Kettle

. -- Trigon Park, ; Hosted by Le Roy American Legion, will include remarks by Ret. USN Commander Robert “Bob” Kettle 11:30 a.m. -- Jerome Center (UMMC); Located at 16 Bank St., Batavia

Organizations Participating

Genesee County American Legion

Veterans of Foreign Wars of Genesee County

Marine Corps League – Hansen Brothers Detachment

Disabled American Veterans – Chapter #166

Vietnam Veterans of America – Chapter #193

American Legion Botts Fioritto Post #576

Genesee Community College