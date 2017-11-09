Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

VOTE for Andrew's Invention

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 9, 2017 - 2:58pm

Ceremonies honoring veterans planned for Friday and Saturday

posted by Billie Owens in veterans, Veterans Day, news, batavia, east bethany, Le Roy.

The following is a schedule of Veterans Day ceremonies in Genesee County:

Friday, Nov. 10:

  • Noon -- Genesee Community College; Located at 1 College Road, Town of Batavia

Saturday, Nov. 11:

  • 9 a.m.-- Genesee County Park & Forest (Vietnam Veterans of America); Located at 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany
  • 10 a.m. -- Batavia VA Medical Center; Located at 222 Richmond Ave., Batavia
  • 10:15 a.m. -- NYS Vets’ Home; Also located at 222 Richmond Ave., Batavia
  • 11 a.m. -- Emory Upton Monument; Located at the junction of Main Street and Ellicott Street (the fork in the road) in Downtown Batavia
  • 11 a.m. -- Trigon Park, Le Roy; Hosted by Le Roy American Legion, will include remarks by Ret. USN Commander Robert “Bob” Kettle
  • 11:30 a.m. -- Jerome Center (UMMC); Located at 16 Bank St., Batavia

Organizations Participating

Genesee County American Legion

Veterans of Foreign Wars of Genesee County

Marine Corps League – Hansen Brothers Detachment

Disabled American Veterans – Chapter #166

Vietnam Veterans of America – Chapter #193

American Legion Botts Fioritto Post #576

Genesee Community College

"Honor, respect and guard your freedom for it comes from the BLOOD of those who gave their life for it."

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button