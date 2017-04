A chimney fire is reported at 6014 Albion Road, Oakfield. Oakfield Fire Department is responding along with mutual aid from Elba and Alabama; Town of Batavia is asked to fill in at Oakfield's fire hall.

UPDATE 10:08 p.m.: A first responder on scene says the fire appears to be out.

UPDATE 10:11 p.m.: Mutual aid companies can go back in service.

UPDATE 10:34 p.m.: Oakfield assignment back in service.