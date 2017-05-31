Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 31, 2017 - 6:32pm

City crews to begin replacing water lines and sewer mains in area around Vine and Elm

posted by Billie Owens in public works, batavia, news.

Press release from the city's Department of Public Works:

Construction is scheduled to begin this week for replacement of water lines and sewer mains in the Vine Street, Chase Park, Elm Street and East Avenue area of the City.

Be advised that the construction will result in travel restrictions and disruptions in this area, and it is recommended that unnecessary travel down these streets be avoided. 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2017

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button