May 31, 2017 - 6:32pm
City crews to begin replacing water lines and sewer mains in area around Vine and Elm
posted by Billie Owens in public works, batavia, news.
Press release from the city's Department of Public Works:
Construction is scheduled to begin this week for replacement of water lines and sewer mains in the Vine Street, Chase Park, Elm Street and East Avenue area of the City.
Be advised that the construction will result in travel restrictions and disruptions in this area, and it is recommended that unnecessary travel down these streets be avoided.
