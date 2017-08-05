Online News. Community Views.

August 5, 2017 - 3:07pm

City of Batavia Republican Committee seeks to fill three vacancies

posted by Billie Owens in politics, batavia, news, Announcements, city of batavia republican committee.

Press release:

The City of Batavia Republican Committee currently has three vacancies that represent the south side of the City and are seeking City residents who would be interested in serving.

The requirements include being a registered Republican and residing in the City of Batavia.

If you are interested in getting involved in making the City of Batavia a better place to live and work we want to hear from you!

Anyone who is interested can e-mail City Republican Chairman David Saleh at [email protected].

