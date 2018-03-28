Online News. Community Views.

March 28, 2018 - 1:08pm

City Yard Waste Station opens for season April 2, use Law Street entrance

batavia, news, Announcements, yard waste station.

Press release:

The City Yard Waste Station, located at the curve on Law Street, will open for the season on Monday, April 2nd.

The station will be open from noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday until November when time changes to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The station will also be closed on May 28th -- Memorial Day, July 4th -- Independence Day, Sept. 3rd -- Labor Day and Nov. 22nd -- Thanksgiving.

City residents are requested to bring all yard waste material (grass, leaves and limbs) to the Law Street Yard Waste Station as there is no spring curb side pickup of these materials.

No tree stumps, no building materials or other debris will be accepted.

Use Law Street entrance to enter and exit the City Yard Waste Station.

