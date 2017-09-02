Comedian and actor Frank Santorelli to make special appearance at Capish! Brick Oven Ristorante in Le Roy Oct. 8

Frank Santorelli’s character on HBO's classic “The Sopranos” was a bartender at the Bada Bing who ended up getting on his boss’s every last nerve. He got beat for it, of course.

You may recall the episode in which that character, Georgie Santorelli (yes, the same last name), bought “Tone” a phone answering machine that featured a singing fish.

When a call came in, the fish flipped its tail, then swung its head around and “sang” the Talking Heads’ “Take Me to the River.”

At first, Tone is amused by “Big Mouth Billy Bass” -- a novelty bought at Rite Aid by his bartender.

But the modern don’s thoughts quickly turn dark and he instead hears mockery in the fake bucket mouth's tune. So he yanks the phone off the desk and stomps into the bar and beats Georgie savagely with it.

The actor Frank Santorelli is a rarity -- with bragging rights that the late actor James Gandolfini (AKA Tony Soprano) clocked him with a gag gift.

The native of Cleveland is also a gifted comedian and he will bring his act to Genesee County on Sunday, Oct. 8, in a special appearance at Capish! Brick Oven Pizza Ristorante in Le Roy. Doors open at 2 p.m., show starts at 3; tickets are $20 each, with a two-drink minimum and a limited menu available.

You can get a sense of his humor by watching one of his routines on You Tube. (Like this one here. (Warning: Not Work Safe, adult material)

He tells about his horrific experience cross-country skiing one New Hampshire winter with Olympic athletes. Wasn't a good idea. He shows us how idiotic it is to try and appear menacing at a bar with a troublemaker when you no longer drink, so your beverage is served with a big crazy straw. Deadpanning "Don't mess with me pal," while trying to manage a long straw fails to menace. So does breaking out the Chapstick and then smacking your lips together after saying "Don't even think about it."

He pokes fun at everyday life, the aging process (he's born in 1957 -- "the Chinese calendar's "Year of the Cock"), New Yorkers, hirsute Italian women who taught all the men in his family how to shave, riding the subway, whatever. It's a crack up. "Capiche?!"

Capish! Brick Oven Pizza Ristorante is located at 49 Main St. in the Village of Le Roy. Parking in front and out back. Phone is (585) 768-1000. To buy tickets in advance go online to www.BrownPaperTickets.com