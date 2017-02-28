Congressman Collins announces 2017 Congressional Art Competition

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins today released the following statement announcing this year’s Congressional Art Competition and encouraging local high school students in New York’s 27th district to participate.

“The Congressional Art Competition is a great opportunity for hardworking high school students to showcase their work to the hundreds of thousands of people who visit the Capitol each year,” said Congressman Collins. “There are incredibly talented artists throughout NY-27. I look forward to seeing this year’s submissions and the opportunity to welcome the winning artist to our nation’s capital.”

Now in its 35th year, the Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students who reside in New York’s 27th Congressional District. Last year there were more than 90 submissions. The winning artist will receive a round trip flight to Washington, D.C., to see their artwork in the U.S. Capitol, where it will be on display for one year.

Submissions are due to either of Congressman Collins’ two district offices no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 . A reception and award ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 8th, at the Roz Steiner Art Gallery, located on the Genesee Community College campus in Batavia. Local high schools have been notified regarding contest rules and submission guidelines.

Interested students should see their art teacher for details or contact Chris Catt from Congressman Collins’ office at (585) 519-4002.