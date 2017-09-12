September 12, 2017 - 1:17pm
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County will hold annual meeting Oct. 17 at Terry Hills; RSVP by Oct. 10
posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Press release:
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County will hold its Annual Meeting and Centennial Celebration at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Terry Hills. The meeting is free to attend and all are welcome.
Light refreshments and hors d'oeuvres will be served. Venue size is limited; RSVP by Oct. 10 to Samantha at 585-343-3040 *123 or [email protected] if you plan to attend.
Recent comments