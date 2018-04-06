Cornell Cooperative Extension seeks stakeholders' input on survey as it launches executive director search

Press release:

As Cornell Cooperative Extension Genesee County launches its search for an Executive Director, it provides an opportunity to stop and reflect on successes, challenges, and goals. We are inviting different stakeholders to participate in a short survey to be able to advise the Association and the Executive Director search committee as they move forward.

We invite our volunteers, programming partners, and all community members to take a few moments to complete our Volunteer and Community Partner Survey here.

The results will be shared at the leadership level, with opportunities for further discussion within committees or teams.

Thank you in advance for your willingness to share your perspective on CCE of Genesee County to help guide the future of its success!

Any questions may be directed to Samantha Stryker at [email protected].

The survey will close on Friday, April 20. Paper copies of the survey will be available at the CCE Genesee office at 420 E Main St., Batavia until close of business April 20 and must be submitted by that time. Our hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The results of the survey are anonymous and we look forward to your feedback!