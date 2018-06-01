Local Matters

June 1, 2018 - 5:27pm

Crash with injuries reported at Lewiston and Park roads, Batavia

posted by Billie Owens in accident, news, batavia.

A motor-vehicle accident with injuries is reported at Lewiston and Park roads in front of Town of Batavia Fire Station. Four vehicles were involved. "All the vehicles are clear; there's just a lot of debris in the roadway."

Injuries are reported; one victim is a 12-year-old child. Town of Batavia Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 5:28 p.m.: A second ambulance is requested for a victim with a knee injury.

