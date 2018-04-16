Darien Town Justice honored for 10 years of serving on faculty of National Judicial College in Nevada

Photo from left, Joy Lyngar, NJC Provost, Hon. Gary Graber, Hon. Benes Z. Aldana (Ret.), president & CEO of National Judicial College, Reno, Nev.

Submitted photo and press release:

Hon. Gary A. Graber, Darien Town Justice, was recognized for 10 years of service as a faculty member at the National Judicial College, Reno, Nev., on April 12.

During that period, Judge Graber taught at 24 classes in eight states in addition to the National Judicial College location in Nevada. The remainder of the classes were either state specific or national Web courses, all of which focused on commercial driver’s license / commercial motor-vehicle topics.

Judges have a vital state enforcement role in the nation’s commercial driver’s license (CDL) safety program. Not only must they take into account the CDL regulations when adjudicating and sentencing drivers, they must know and require their courts to adhere to CDL reporting requirements.

These outreach sessions provided through federal grants minimize the lack of familiarity and education with regard to CDL/CMV regulations. Members of the judiciary at all levels must better understand their roles in the CDL program and the effect their decisions and actions have on state enforcement of highway safety.