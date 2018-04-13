Online News. Community Views.

April 13, 2018 - 4:20pm

Deputy Ryan Young is identified as officer involved in Wednesday night's shooting at Log Cabin Restaurant

posted by Billie Owens in Sheriff's Office, log cabin restaurant, indian falls, news, notify, crime.

Press release:

Deputy Ryan W. Young has been identified as the officer involved in the Wednesday night's shooting at the Indian Falls Log Cabin Restaurant by Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. Deputy Young is a six-year law enforcement officer that joined the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office in 2016.

Sheriff Sheron said: “Law enforcement officers go to work every day knowing that they may be required to sacrifice their own lives, or take the life of another human being, in order to fulfill their obligation of protecting the citizens of our communities. Deputy Young’s actions on Wednesday night did just that.”

The sheriff added: “I will not be commenting further on this incident due to it being an ongoing investigation.”

