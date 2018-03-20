Dog breaks through ice on pond in Darien, firefighters responding to rescue it

A Darien dog is in need of rescue after breaking through the ice on a pond at 10904 Darien-Alexander Townline Road. Darien Fire Department is responding.

UPDATE 10:32 a.m.: A first responder on scene reports the dog is on the ice, not in the water. The location is across from Skyline Campground.

UPDATE 10:44 a.m.: Darien command reports dog has been extricated from the pond.