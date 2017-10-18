Donations wanted of clean winter coats, hats, mittens, scarves and boots for needy, especially in tots and kids sizes

Press release:

Community Action of Orleans & Genesee in Batavia is now accepting new and gently used winter coats, hats, mittens, scarves and boots in all sizes.

These will be given to adults and children in need during this cold season. Toddler and children's sizes are especially needed.

Please only items that are clean, without holes or broken zippers.

Please drop off donations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. to Community Action of Orleans & Genesee, 5073 Clinton Street Road.

Community Action of Orleans & Genesee is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and has served low-income and disadvantaged families for more than 50 years. Community Action programs are designed to empower as well as provide opportunity to those who are not yet self-sufficient.

Please call 585-343-7798 for more information.