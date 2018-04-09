Downtown BID annual meeting and awards breakfast is April 27, RSVP by April 16

Press release:

The Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District will hold its Annual Meeting & Awards Breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 27th at City Church Generation Center, 15 Center St., Batavia. Registration opens at 8 a.m.

There will be an overview of this year’s goals, announcement of newly elected board members, and presentation of “Spirit of Downtown” Awards.

Cost is $20 to attend. All BID Members are invited. RSVP by Monday, April 16th to the Downtown Batavia BID office at 200 E. Main St., Suite 12, Batavia, NY 14020 or at www.DowntownBataviaNY.com.

This Year’s Spirit of Downtown Business Award winners are Adam Miller Toy and Bicycle and Genesee Valley PennySaver. Spirit of Downtown Volunteer Award winners are Jeff Gillard and Derik Kane.

For further information contact Beth Kemp at 585-344-0900 or [email protected].