Drivers beware: Goats ambling on Sumner Road

A Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy is responding to the area of 1044 Sumner Road, Darien Center, for a report of goats in the road.

UPDATE 2:10 p.m.: A deputy is on scene. He asked whether the animal control officer was responding and was told she was on another animal complaint. Subsequently, she cleared and said "I'm available for any goat calls." She asked the deputy is she's still needed out there and he said yes because "I can't fit all seven (goats) in my car." She asked if the owner was there. And he said he's been asking the goats and "all they say is the same thing 'baaah'. " She replies that that might mean 'no' in goat speak. The animal control officer is on her way to Sumner Road.

UPDATE 2:48 p.m.: The animal control officer is once again having a very busy day. Now she's wanted on Overlook Drive at the Country Meadows Trailer Park for the report of a 14-year-old who was bitten by a stray cat. But alas, "I can't right now, I'm stuck in the driveway at the goat house," she tells a dispatcher, who will call for help for her as needed.

UPDATE 2:54 p.m.: She's clearing "the goat house" and able to leave for Overlook Drive. She says the goat owner has been given pointers with regard to fencing to resolve the problem so the goats stay put.