June 12, 2017 - 4:56pm

East Avenue to be closed at Elm Street on Wednesday due to city sewer project

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, infrastructure.

Press release from the city's Department of Public Works:

East Avenue will be closed at Elm Street on Wednesday, June 14th, due to the sewer project beginning on Elm Street.

It is expected that the closure will be in place at 7:30 a.m. and continue until midafternoon. Motorists are encouraged to avoid this intersection by using East Main Street and North Street during construction.

