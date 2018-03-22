Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 22, 2018 - 2:08pm

East Pembroke Fire District holds workshop with district attorney on building policy next Tuesday

posted by Billie Owens in east pembroke, news, East Pembroke Fire District.

Press release:

Please take notice that a Workshop meeting will be conducted by the East Pembroke Fire District to be held on Tuesday, March 27, between the hours of 5:30 and 7 p.m.

It will be held at the East Pembroke District Hall, located at 8655 Barrett Drive, Batavia.

Purpose of the meeting is review of the Published Building Policy with the District Attorney.

By Order of the
East Pembroke Fire District William R. Joyce, Secretary

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button