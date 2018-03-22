East Pembroke Fire District holds workshop with district attorney on building policy next Tuesday
Press release:
Please take notice that a Workshop meeting will be conducted by the East Pembroke Fire District to be held on Tuesday, March 27, between the hours of 5:30 and 7 p.m.
It will be held at the East Pembroke District Hall, located at 8655 Barrett Drive, Batavia.
Purpose of the meeting is review of the Published Building Policy with the District Attorney.
By Order of the
East Pembroke Fire District William R. Joyce, Secretary
